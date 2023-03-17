Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Drops By 6.9%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 541.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$29.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.44. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of C$21.93 and a 12 month high of C$31.02.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

