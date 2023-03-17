Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Declines By 7.2%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 730.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.94) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($16.94) to GBX 1,350 ($16.45) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,202.06.

Antofagasta stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

