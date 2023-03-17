Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

WCN stock opened at $136.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

