Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Avacta Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVCTF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Avacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
Avacta Group Company Profile
