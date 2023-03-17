Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 250,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVCTF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Avacta Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

