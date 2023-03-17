WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $94.86 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.