Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.79. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

