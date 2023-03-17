WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.57. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at WEX

Institutional Trading of WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.