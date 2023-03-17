Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WH opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,854,000 after buying an additional 1,067,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $63,560,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,088,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

