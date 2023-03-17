Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

