Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

