Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.