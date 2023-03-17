Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NYSE:WSR opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $435.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

