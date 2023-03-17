WNS (NYSE:WNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

