Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMC opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a current ratio of 719.98.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.31%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -10.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

