Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of WNC opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,522 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

