Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

