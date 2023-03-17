West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $336.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.51 and a 200 day moving average of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after buying an additional 92,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

