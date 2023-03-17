Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.60. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

