Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Citigroup

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WTTR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

WTTR stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.