White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,384.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,455.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,388.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $1,030.38 and a one year high of $1,560.21. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

