Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.

NYSE:WSM opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

