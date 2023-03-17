Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:WSM opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
