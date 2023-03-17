Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 500.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

