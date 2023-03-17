Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
BGI opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Birks Group Company Profile
