Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.30. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

