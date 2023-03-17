Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.86.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $183.60 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average of $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,946 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 17,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.