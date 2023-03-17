Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JACK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,907 shares of company stock worth $440,935. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

