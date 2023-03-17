Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance
Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92.
Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.
Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.