Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

