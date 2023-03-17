Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. Albany International has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Albany International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

