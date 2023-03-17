StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.90.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

