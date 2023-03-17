AAR (NYSE:AIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
AAR Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of AAR stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. AAR has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Transactions at AAR
In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813 in the last 90 days. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,542,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,172,000 after purchasing an additional 169,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
