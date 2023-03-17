Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 106.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

