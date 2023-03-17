Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

BHR stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 249,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

