Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Boosted by Analyst

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.73.

LEN opened at $104.20 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

