Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

