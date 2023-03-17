Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AEGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 14.8 %

AE stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.88.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

