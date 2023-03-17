Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after buying an additional 1,116,279 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,667,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

