Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Sportradar Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.