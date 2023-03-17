Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

