AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.