Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 799,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

