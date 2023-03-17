Argan (NYSE:AGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Argan Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of AGX opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $553.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
