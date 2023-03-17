Argan (NYSE:AGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AGX opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $553.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Argan Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Argan by 159.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.