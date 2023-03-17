Morgan Stanley Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $163.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.14.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.2 %

CRWD opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -169.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.