Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Raised to $23.00 at Mizuho

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 0.3 %

CHRS stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,106,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 431,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,890.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

