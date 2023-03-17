Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Purchases $885,060.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
