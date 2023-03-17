Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Purchases $885,060.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.