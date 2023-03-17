Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

ANNX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Annexon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Annexon by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Annexon by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

