Citigroup Begins Coverage on Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LILM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Lilium from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.
Lilium Price Performance
Lilium stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.