Citigroup Begins Coverage on Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LILM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Lilium from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Lilium Price Performance

Lilium stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lilium by 126.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

