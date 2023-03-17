argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $460.00 price objective on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $454.50.

ARGX opened at $358.47 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $267.35 and a one year high of $407.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.95.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.67%. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in argenx by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in argenx by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

