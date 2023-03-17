The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 and sold 412,954 shares valued at $30,817,335. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.