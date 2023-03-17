StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.12. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading

