Clene’s (CLNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $1.30 on Monday. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,080,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clene by 570.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

