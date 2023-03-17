Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.39) to GBX 9,630 ($117.37) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.78) to GBX 9,890 ($120.54) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $129.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

